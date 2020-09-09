From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
More than losing my business in the midst of the pandemic, is my despair in watching my workers forced into unemployment and their livelihoods ripped away. How does one help those who face economic crisis?
— H.D.
Dear H.D.: Heaven is full of answers to prayer for which no one ever bothered to ask. No matter how dark and hopeless a situation might seem, never stop praying, and encouraging others to look to God not only in bad times, but to thank Him in good times. There is nothing better to do than to point people to the Savior.
While there are not always easy solutions to worldly problems, the greater problem of all is people who live in spiritual poverty. In God’s economy, emptying comes before ﬁlling, confession before forgiveness, and poverty before riches. Christ said there is a happiness in that acknowledgment of spiritual poverty which lets God come into our souls.
The Bible teaches that our souls have a disease worse than any dreaded cancer, heart disease, or epidemic.
It’s the plague that causes worldwide troubles and causes all the confusions and disillusionments. The name of the disease is an ugly word — sin — and affects us all. Pointing people to Christ is the first step in walking with Christ who deeply cares about everything that affects us.
C. S. Lewis wrote of 19th century George MacDonald: “His resignation to poverty was at the opposite pole from that of a stoic. He appears to have been a sunny, playful man, deeply appreciative of all really beautiful and delicious things that money can buy, and no less deeply content to do without them.”
May we work at learning about the heart of God, and He will guide and make life worth living.