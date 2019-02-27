Dear Dr. Wallace:
About seven or eight years ago, an older teen was in prison for illegal involvement with drugs, and he wrote a poem concerning drugs and his situation. When I read it, I was at the University of Illinois hoping to become a high school math teacher. I am now a teacher in Chicago and would like to have all of my students read this particular poem that I feel has a great message. Could you include this poem in your column so that I might share it with my students?
— Chicago-Area High School Teacher
Dear Teacher: I’m happy to honor the wish of a fellow educator, especially considering your wish is to create a teaching opportunity with this material. The poem you are referring to is titled “Listen,” and you can read it below.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a 19-year-old young man currently serving a four-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections. So that I won’t bore you with the terrible details of how I got here, I’ll just say one word: drugs.
I have written a poem and hope you will print it. It’s from my heart and intended for every teen who reads your column. I don’t want them to end up like me.
“Listen”
I’m sending a message to the young who are free:
Stay away from drugs or you’ll end up just like me.
For I have lost this freedom,
Four years tossed down the drain.
For I have lived my life as if it were a game.
“Where did we go wrong?” I’ve heard many parents say.
It’s not their fault; it’s only mine, and now I’m going to pay.
Drugs are not the way to go; they’ll only cause you grief.
They’ll cause you to do things you know are wrong.
I know because I became a thief.
Some may take this as a joke, but let me set you straight.
Prison is not a place to be; it’s full of tears and hate.
It’s a lonely place to spend your life, and time goes by so slow,
So, teens, please listen to what I say so to prison you’ll never go.
I’ve nothing left to end this rhyme, so I’ll go back filling holes in time.
— John, Booneville, Missouri
Dear John: Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts with our young readers. Nobody says it better than someone who has “been there.” I wish you all the best, and I’m hopeful you’ll become a productive American citizen after your release.
Your heart is certainly in the right place.
