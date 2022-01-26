From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Does the saying in the Bible about not worrying about tomorrow mean that we shouldn’t plan for the future? This confuses me as a college student who wants to be responsible to make good decisions in life.
– P.F.
Dear P.F.: As human beings, we should all be wise in planning for life like getting a good education, preparing for marriage and a family, etc. In fact, Jesus commended the wise man who builds his house upon the rock instead of the sand (Matthew 7:24-26). He also asked the question, “For which of you, intending to build a [building], does not sit down first and count the cost, whether he has enough to finish it?” (Luke 14:28).
One of the dangers in taking advice is taking it out of context. The psalmist reminds us, “The entirety of Your word is truth” (Psalm 119:160). Planning and worrying are two different things. When we worry, we are not trusting God for our futures, but the Bible does teach the importance of preparation.
The Bible does not look down on preparation, but the most important preparation we can make in this life is to prepare for the next life – eternity. Where will you spend it? There are only two choices – heaven or hell. There is nothing in between. Do not wait until death approaches because no one knows what a day may bring. Today you can prepare for your future life. What a magnificent thought, and Jesus Christ has paid the cost. Do not delay.
Prepare to meet thy God, for He says, “Now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).