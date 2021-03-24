Dear Dr. Wallace:
My grandfather just got the awful news that he has intestinal cancer. I’ve been doing some research and know that any kind of radiation or chemotherapy can have horrible side effects. I heard of something called phytoplankton powder, which in some cases might be able to cure cancer. Is there any substance to these claims?
— Grandson, via email
Dear Grandson: Some people think that phytoplankton powder can provide support to your liver, immune system and energy levels. But there is no evidence showing that phytoplankton powder can cure cancer.
Continue to do your own research and have your grandfather’s physician provide input on this substance as well. Cancer is a very difficult disease to battle, but medical technology is evolving at a rapid pace these days.
Do all you can to keep reading, studying and interacting with your grandfather’s medical team as much as possible. I’m sure he will appreciate your assistance and your attention will help him to evaluate each and every option he has available to help him battle back to good health.
Please pass best wishes from this column and our readers to your grandfather for his health and recovery.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I used to be friends with the kid who lives across the street. Now, he tells me that he “hates my guts.”
I don’t know what happened; maybe I said or did something to upset him, but whatever the reason is, he now is mean and unresponsive to me at all times. Is there anything I can do to fix this? I find this entire experience strange since I’m known around our entire neighborhood as a pretty good kid.
— Neighborhood Kid, via email
Dear Neighborhood Kid: You probably can’t make someone like you just because you wish that were the case. If you do elect to try to repair this particular relationship, you will need to first find out what the problem is. Look at it this way: He has a figurative thorn in his paw, and that thorn must be removed before there is any chance at all of harmony between the two of you.
Since you may not be successful repairing that friendship, focus on people who actually do like you or are friendly to you. Spend time cultivating those relationships and perhaps they’ll come to enjoy your company, and you’ll enjoy theirs as well.
Focus on helping and serving others and being kind. Choose to ignore those who may be speaking negatively about you, as that can quickly have your mind drifting towards paranoia. Usually, it turns out that people aren’t even talking about you at all. An important perspective to keep in mind is that to most people, you’re not that important; you’re just another face in the crowd.
The key is find a few friendly regular people that will keep your social time busy with fun activities, stories and laughter. Life is meant to be enjoyed, so I advise you to focus on establishing and maintaining friendly relationships on an ongoing basis in life, no matter your age.