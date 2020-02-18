Dear Dr. Wallace:
My sister has a pet cat, and I have a dog. We both have to take care of our pets and pay for some expenses. My parents do buy all of the pet food, but any toys, leashes, litter boxes, etc. must be purchased by the children in our family. And another problem for me is that dog licenses are more expensive than cat licenses in our city. Since I had to pay more for my dog’s license, I’m a bit envious that my sister can spend her savings on beauty products. I thought dogs were considered to be man’s best friend, not a guy’s big expense! So, my question is: Do you think it is fair for our parents to make us pay for our pets’ licenses and accessories? We do get allowances for doing chores at home.
— Dog-Loving Teen, San Antonio, Texas
Dear Dog-Loving Teen: I consider your parents’ position to indeed be fair. You and your sister are learning responsibility, finance and budgeting via your love of your pets. I trust each of you feel your pet is worth the cost! The fact that your parents do pay for all pet food in your household is the key here, as that’s probably the largest annual expense your pets have generated so far.
You each also receive an allowance, so you don’t need to work outside of your home to afford your pet’s upkeep.
Dear Teens: Thank you to the Canadian teen reader who sent me an environmental booklet printed in Canada called “Conserve and Protect.” It is chock-full of useful information about how each of us can contribute to a much healthier environment. These tips, hints and suggestions, if followed, can make a big difference in making our world a better and safer place. Here are the highlights:
“Once upon a time, we learned the three R’s at school. Now it’s high time we mastered a new set of R’s: reject, reuse, repair and recycle. Applying the four-R principal at home is an effective way to help conserve and protect the environment.
No. 1: Reject
• Before purchasing the item, ask yourself if you really need it. If you do, could you substitute another product that has less impact on the environment?
• Reject overpackaged items such as blister packs, single-serving sizes and aerosol cans.
• Reject polystyrene and disposable items like plates, napkins, paper towels and cutlery whenever and wherever possible.
No. 2: Reuse
• Once a product has outlived its immediate usefulness, can you use it another way or give it away? Plastic bags, clothes, toys and half-cans of paint are examples of eminently reusable products.
• Refuse to use plastic bags when shopping; take along your own cloth or string bag or backpack. Reuse those plastics you can’t easily avoid, such as bread bags and yogurt containers.
• Buy returnable and recyclable bottles and containers.
No. 4: Repair
• Before buying an item, ask yourself whether it’s likely to break down and if it can be repaired at a reasonable price.
• Buy durable products that will last for the long term, not disposable items like lighters, razors, cameras and pens. These are some of the least disposable items once they’re thrown into a dump.
No. 4: Recycle
• Can the item you’re considering buying be collected and reprocessed? Is there a curbside service or a local depot to collect items?
— Use recycled services whenever and wherever possible. If they don’t exist in your community, work to establish one.
Remember:
To recycle is very good;
To repair is better yet;
To reuse is even better;
To reject is best of all!”