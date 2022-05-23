From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that people find different ways to God?
– P.C.
Dear P.C.: People come to Christ in many different ways; your experience won’t necessarily be like someone else’s. This is not to be confused with the fact that there is only one way to salvation and that is through Jesus Christ. He is the only way of salvation (John 14:6).
Some conversions are sudden and dramatic, a radical change from one way of living to another. Some people are convicted of sin in church or at an evangelistic meeting in a basketball arena. Others find Christ through a television program where the Gospel is clearly presented. Still others repent of sin at their bedside after reading the Scriptures. God speaks to the sinner’s heart no matter where we are. Regardless of venue or environment, the most important thing anyone can do is to surrender to the Lord Jesus. Saying yes to Christ is the ultimate decision in life, because it leads to life everlasting with Him.
Before the dramatic conversion of the Apostle Paul (as he approached the city of Damascus on a mission to arrest followers of Jesus), a brilliant light suddenly blinded him. Later he recounted that he fell to the ground and heard Jesus say, “Why are you persecuting Me?” (Acts 22:7). From that moment on, Paul began serving the One he had once rejected, and God used him to spread the Gospel throughout the Roman Empire.
The important thing is not how we come to Christ, but that we do come to Him in His way. Nowhere in the Bible are we promised a second chance after death, nor are we promised even one more day of life. The Bible tells us that today is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2). We must humble ourselves in repentance of sin and receive the forgiveness that Christ Himself offers.