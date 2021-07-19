From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can I change my future if I can’t erase my past?
— F.P.
Dear F.P.: People cannot change their past. Whatever has happened in life so far — both good and bad — cannot be altered, and all the directions and events that have led to certain pathways are indelibly inscribed in the story of each life.
But with God’s help, people can change the future. This should bring comfort to every hopeless heart. The future doesn’t need to be a copy of the past, nor does God want it to be. No matter what life has been like so far, God wants to set our feet on a new path – His path. His path holds promises far beyond anything imaginable.
But this doesn’t just happen. An architect draws up plans for a new building — but it still has to be built. A composer writes a new piece of music — but it still has to be played. A chef devises a new recipe — but the ingredients still have to be cooked.
In the same way, God has given us a blueprint for living — but we must know what it is and then put it into action, and God does not leave us to do it alone. He wants to be with us every step of the way, guiding and helping us (and even correcting us when necessary) to keep us walking right.
No matter what age a person may be, it is never too late to turn to God. When we come before Him with a humble spirit and in truth, admitting our sin and our willingness to turn from sin with His help, He will do a transforming work in our lives. God the Savior will replace the spirit of heaviness with a garment of praise (see Isaiah 61:3).
Faith in Jesus Christ will bring about change and give hope to the brokenhearted.