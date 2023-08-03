From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
As a psychology major, the lyrics to the pop hit “Peer Pressure” was a case study. If people don’t fight peer pressure as youth, the effects are worse into adulthood. What’s a Biblical example of rejecting peer pressure altogether? My professor claims everyone caves to peer pressure regardless of age or religion.
– P.P.
Dear P.P.: Peer pressure accounts for much of the promiscuity among all people who are confronted with, “Conform or get lost.” Few are willing to lose friends or be cast out of the circle, and this includes many who claim to be Christians — conforming to the tide of deception sweeping the world.
The prophets who spoke to their generations for God did not please and conform; they opposed defiance of God’s Word. They didn’t let down their guard or conform their faith to match the world. They put on the armor of God in the face of peer pressure by refusing to water down God’s truth and by being conformed to the image of God. Take the prophet Daniel’s three young friends: Shadrach, Meshach and Abed-Nego (see Daniel 3). King Nebuchadnezzar made an image to himself commanding that his kingdom bow to him. The three Hebrew slaves refused and said, “O [king], we have no need to answer you in this matter … [Our God] will deliver us from your hand” (Daniel 3:16–17). They were thrown into the fire and when the king peered into it, he exclaimed, “I see four men loose, walking in the midst of the fire; … and the form of the fourth is like the Son of God” (Daniel 3:25). Not only did these young men stand their ground, but the end result was praise and glory to God in Heaven. This is overcoming peer pressure (see Romans 12:2).
