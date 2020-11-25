From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
While the Abraham Accords sounds hopeful, is it true that peace could really be brought to that part of the world when the rest of the world seems to be in turmoil?
— P.T.
Dear P.T.: Peacemaking is a noble vocation. The Bible tells mankind to work for peace and pray for peace, especially the peace of Jerusalem. But what most people yearn for more than anything else is inner peace. Without it they have no lasting happiness or security. Peace is not simply the absence of conflict, or any other artificial state the world has to offer. Rather, it is the deep, abiding peace only Jesus Christ brings to the human heart.
Scripture teaches that peace and safety will not come in any lasting way until the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, comes and rules and reigns in our world. The world doesn’t give peace, for it doesn’t have any peace to give. It fights for peace, it negotiates for peace, it maneuvers for peace, but there is no ultimate peace in the world. To be a peacemaker, we must know the Peace-Giver.
Our future does not hinge on the world’s situation, however grim it might become. It depends solely on what happened over 2,000 years ago at the cross and peoples’ acceptance or rejection of the Prince of Peace.
For people who have submitted their lives to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, there is coming a day where they will see the Prince of Peace reign in the New Jerusalem. God’s glory will illumine every street and we will walk in the peace of His presence.
May every soul reading this declaration give their hearts to the King of kings today. Jesus said, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace” (John 16:33).