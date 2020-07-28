From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Politicians never stop talking about peace, but little is done to bring it about. Is it even possible?
– S.P.
Dear S.P.: Peace will not come to this earth until Jesus Christ returns to settle all the accounts.
While it is important for mankind to work toward peace, it will never fully be accomplished in this present life.This does not mean, however, that people cannot experience peace in their personal lives.
It is entirely possible by knowing the Prince of Peace the Lord Jesus Christ. “Now may the God of peace who brought up our Lord Jesus Christ from the dead, that great Shepherd of the sheep… make you complete” (Hebrews 13:20-21).
Jesus is the Author of peace. Jesus fills our hearts with peace. Jesus gives us peace in trouble. Jesus Himself is our peace. Jesus speaks peace. Jesus will rule in peace. And the peace of Jesus is certain. There is a wonderful hymn that says:
What a treasure I have in this wonderful peace / Flowing deep in the heart of my soul
So secure that no power can mine it away / While the years of eternity roll.
Peace, peace, wonderful peace / Coming down from the Father above.
Sweep over my spirit forever I pray / In fathomless billows of love.
Our future does not hinge on the world situation, however grim it might become.
For the Christian, peace is not simply the absence of conflict, or any other artificial state the world has to offer. Rather, it is the deep, abiding peace only Jesus brings to the heart. “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace” (John 16:33).