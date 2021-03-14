From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am weary of broken promises by those we elect to represent our best interests. People are weary of hearing politicians promise unity. Just when things seem to be going well, some catastrophe happens. Why is this repeated throughout history?
— G.O.
Dear G.O.: No form of government has been able to establish justice and peace. While mankind will always search for peace, it will elude them until they meet the Prince of Peace, the Lord Jesus Christ.
The human race places its hope in government, politics, religions, and many other things. The Bible speaks of this futility: “The way of peace they have not known” (Romans 3:17). Today there is little personal, domestic, social, economic, or political peace anywhere. Why? Mankind has within it the seeds of suspicion, violence, hatred, and destruction.
Peace will not come to the world until Christ returns. When He came the first time He showed love, gave comfort, and brought healing. The people’s response was to oppose Him, reject Him, arrest Him, and kill Him. But He still calls out to people today to repent of sin and receive His great salvation.
But Satan does everything in his power to steer peace seekers away from the Peacemaker, Jesus Christ. The same people that talk of peace, lobby for it and convene peace conferences, are often the same people who are blinded by Satan, who does not want the world to recognize the Source of peace.
But personal peace can be realized in the here and now. Jesus said, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace” (John 16:33). The future does not hinge on the world situation, however grim it might become. It depends on what each person does about Jesus Christ.