From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do people have to constantly stir up trouble and gossip about people that they call friends? Isn’t that hypocritical and mean-spirited? Christians especially are called to love others, but there seems to be more backbiting than peacemaking.
— C.G.
Dear C.G.: Society is immersed in destruction brought about through slander, libel and gossip. The strife in communities, families, business, politics, and even some churches, is unbearable. What causes these behaviors? Sin. These are just samplings of what the Bible calls “works of the flesh.”
Rebellion, waywardness, lack of discipline, confusion, and conflict prevent happy relationships, happy homes, and contented hearts. God is interested in all of these things and that’s why He has shown us the ideals for life on Earth.
How can we change? How can we become peacemakers? The formula is simple. We must first make our own peace with God by repenting of sin and turning to Him and living according to His ways laid out clearly in Scripture. When we receive His salvation, He begins to work in our lives to produce the fruit of the Spirit which the Bible lists as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23).
The trouble is that many want a society without God. When God is put aside, the result is indecency, bedlam, rebellion and all that goes with it. Peace will be restored when individuals give God His proper place.
We have two natures within us, both struggling for mastery. Which one will dominate depends on which one we feed. The Bible says, “As much as depends on you, live peaceably with all [people]” (Romans 12:18). The greatest need in the world is the transformation of human nature. We need a new heart emptied of hatred and greed and this is possible through Jesus Christ.