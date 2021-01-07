Dear Dr. Wallace:
During the holidays, my younger brother moved in with my husband and me because his parents are going through a nasty divorce right now. He’s in 11th grade and is an honor student, so we were happy to have him visit here until the end of this school year — that is, until we received our telephone bill!
It seems that my little brother had been calling a sexy “party-chat line” from our landline telephone that we keep only for emergencies. Apparently, he had been discussing risque topics with a lady who did everything she could to keep him on the line to get more and more money out of him. This month’s bill is over $350, and I don’t even want to mention this entire situation at all to our parents.
I called the phone company and explained that he is a minor and he shouldn’t be responsible for paying the bill. However, they said it didn’t matter. We had to pay it, or they would send us to collections.
I did end up confronting my brother about his phone calls, and he said he “was sorry” to me and then quickly retreated to his room and shut the door. I think he was sorry that he got caught and maybe a bit embarrassed, but he made no effort at all to help us to try to pay off this huge bill he caused due to his abhorrent behavior. Do you think I should make him get a part-time job to pay us back for this? After all, we are providing him free room and board, including regular good family meals, plus all the healthy snacks he can devour in between — which is a lot.
— Shocked Older Sister, via email
Dear Shocked Older Sister: I do believe you should inform your parents about what happened here. Since he is likely to remain at your home for the rest of this school year, you do have time to work out a solution for him to pay you back. The financial pinch he will feel is an important part of his learning process in rectifying his mistake.
As you inform your parents, be honest with them. Tell them he indeed made a mistake but that you’ll keep a closer eye on him going forward.
In addition, mention that you plan to pay the bill for him but, going forward, you’ll seek to help him find work on the weekends to pay you back for these very high telephone bills.
This way, your parents will deservedly be in the loop on his situation, including your plans to help him work off his debt.
If they have any problem with this, they will have the option of paying his debt for him, if, for example, they are concerned time spent working might cut into his study time.
Your comeback, of course, would be that if he had time to chat on the phone for hours, he has a few hours each weekend to work instead.