Dear Dr. Wallace:
The kids next door held a party while their parents were away for a full night. We heard the loud music and all of the associated party noise, but we didn’t call the police since we are quite friendly with the parents and the whole family is generally considered to be good neighbors who are well liked up and down our street.
However, in the morning, to our dismay, we noticed that one of our car windows was shattered and a lot of debris was scattered across our yard. I want the neighbors to pay for the broken window and clean up the mess, whether the kids or the parents do so. I really don’t care who does it, but I feel it’s only fair that they make things right.
Who should be responsible for the cleanup? I don’t want to have to get the authorities involved.
— The Friendly Neighbor Next Door, via email
The Friendly Neighbor Next Door: Any person who destroys another’s property should pay for the damage. You’ll likely never know exactly who did the damage, but it’s a safe bet it was directly related to the party.
If the “kids” are over 18 years old, you can go directly to them and ask for compensation and to clean up the mess. If they are under 18, you need to get their parents involved as a first step. Hopefully things can be resolved amicably and there will be no reed for the authorities to be involved.
If the parents are indeed good neighbors, they won’t hesitate to make things right.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I forgot to set an alarm for a midterm test that was worth half of my grade in one of my key classes. This is my first semester of college, and I’m sick to my stomach that all the work I put into this class will now amount to nothing.
I ended up missing the exam entirely, so I got a grade of zero, which means I will fail this class.
I studied really hard for the test until 1:00 a.m. the night before, but unfortunately, my body crashed and I fell asleep right on top of my open books.
Is it advisable to ask my professor to make it up? Or would that amount to groveling and make me look really immature and bad? I’m just beside myself that I let this happen.
— Slept Through the Test, via email
Dear Slept Through The Test: I’m sure your professor has heard a variety of reasons, excuses and stories from many past students as to why they missed a midterm exam.
I would definitely apologize and tell the truth. You’ll never know if it’s possible to work something out unless you try.
I suggest you offer to take a written, oral or term paper project, whatever would allow you to possibly pass this class.
Explain exactly what you were studying in as much detail as you can so you demonstrate that you indeed were studying quite vigorously. Time is of the essence here. Don’t delay your request, and do so in the most respectful way possible. Be polite and understanding no matter what response you receive.
If it turns out you can’t retake the exam, ask if you could do any special extra project on the subject to garner even partial credit, hopefully enough for you to pass the class.