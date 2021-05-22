Dear Dr. Wallace:
The kids next door held a party while their parents were away for a full night. We heard the loud music and all of the associated party noise, but we didn’t call the police since we are quite friendly with the parents and the whole family is generally considered to be good neighbors who are well liked up and down our street.
However, in the morning, to our dismay, we noticed that one of our car windows was shattered and a lot of debris was scattered across our yard. I want the neighbors to pay for the broken window and clean up the mess, whether the kids or the parents do so. I really don’t care who does it, but I feel it’s only fair that they make things right.
Who should be responsible for the cleanup? I don’t want to have to get the authorities involved.
— The Friendly Neighbor Next Door, via email
Dear The Friendly Neighbor Next Door: Any person who destroys another’s property should pay for the damage. You’ll likely never know exactly who did the damage, but it’s a safe bet it was directly related to the party.
If the “kids” are over 18 years old, you can go directly to them and ask for compensation and to clean up the mess. If they are under 18, you need to get their parents involved as a first step.
Hopefully things can be resolved amicably and there will be no reed for the authorities to be involved.
If the parents are indeed good neighbors, they won’t hesitate to make things right.