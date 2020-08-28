Dear Doctors:
I was treated for pelvic cancer earlier this year, and ever since finishing chemo, I’ve had problems with balance and movement. My doctor thinks it could be parkinsonism. Is that the same as Parkinson’s disease? Did the chemo cause it?
Dear Reader: Although the two conditions share a similar name and similar symptoms, parkinsonism is not the same thing as Parkinson’s disease. Rather, it’s a term that refers to any neurological condition that can cause the symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with Parkinson’s disease, it’s a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects and interferes with movement. Symptoms arise due to disruption in a region of the brain that produces dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a big role in smooth and continuous muscle movement. When someone has Parkinson’s disease, the cells in the brain that produce dopamine have either stopped working or have died. The cause of this disruption is not yet known.
A common symptom in Parkinson’s disease is something known as resting tremor. This is trembling or shaking that occurs when muscles are at rest, but which disappears when they are engaged. Additional symptoms include loss of balance, difficulty walking, muscle stiffness or rigidity, and poor coordination. Other changes within the brains of Parkinson’s patients can lead to sleep disruption, skin problems, difficulty with speech and depression. Some people experience a change to their handwriting, which becomes small and cramped.