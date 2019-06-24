Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m involved in school activities, and I take an active role in my church.
Many weeks ago, our church choir needed a place to rehearse for our then-upcoming Easter program. We couldn’t use the church because workers were doing repairs on the chapel. The choir director asked if anyone in the choir could volunteer his or her house. Since we have a large house, I called my mom. She said yes, that it would be an honor. When my dad found out, he got upset and told me to tell the choir director to rent a hall. I called the choir director and told him the bad news. I was very embarrassed, but he told me he would make other arrangements. My mom and I cried, but my dad said we might as well stop crying because he wasn’t going to change his mind.
There’s nothing that you can do to solve my problem, but when my dad sees my letter in print, it might make him realize how wrong he is.
— Rug Pulled Out From Under Me, via email
Dear Rug Pulled: It is imperative that both parents are in total concert when making decisions that affect their children. When parents make conflicting decisions, the family setting becomes chaotic and dysfunctional. Your mom and dad need to have a serious discussion about ending this disruptive family practice. This time, it was “only” about a rehearsal. The next issue could be much larger and impactful to your family. I suggest your parents work on making unified decisions, after first taking the time to hold respectful, earnest discussions.
Dear Dr. Wallace: A really great 17-year-old guy has invited me to a formal dance. I told him I’d love to go with him. Everything seemed perfect until last Sunday, when he told me that he had been “grounded” for driving his car because he recently got two parking tickets. He said that our first date was still on, but his father would act as a chauffeur and drive us to and from the dance in his car. What a bummer! My friends will make fun of me.
I really don’t like the idea of his dad doing the driving, so I’m thinking of backing out of the date. But before I make up my mind, I’d like to hear what you have to say.
— Anonymous & Embarrassed, Salt Lake City
Dear Anonymous & Embarrassed: To break a date because of this weak excuse would be very unwise. Why are you making such a fuss over a side issue that is really unimportant? Instead of complaining, turn what you think is a negative into a positive. Tell your friends that your date is really cool. For your first date, he has arranged to take you to the dance in a chauffeured vehicle. Instead of making fun of you, they may turn out to be impressed.
Even if no one notices, remember to focus on your date and the event itself, not your means of transportation there!