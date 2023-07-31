Dear Abby:

I am 49 and have been divorced for 20 years. When we first separated, my ex moved in with my parents while I struggled to raise my four kids. He stayed there for seven years. He moved out until a year and a half ago. Again, my parents have allowed him back in!

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Tags

More from this section

Cleanup continues at LCP site

Cleanup continues at LCP site

Come the end of October, there will be only one major cleanup left at LCP Chemicals Georgia, the sprawling former industrial site that an EPA official once termed the poster child of Superfund sites.

Road closure plans raise questions

Road closure plans raise questions

The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.

Recommended for you