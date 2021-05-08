From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have just buried my father who had been widowed for many years. My father had always been a good businessman, but he had not put his personal affairs in order. My wife and I are beginning to think of “putting our house in order,” to prevent our children from going through the same difficulties, but we aren’t quite sure how to do it.
— P.D.
Dear P.D.: A young minister asked his wife, “What if I died suddenly, what would you do?” He didn’t ask how she would deal with the grief but how she would go through the mechanics: Whom she would call, where important documents were kept, and what arrangements she would make. This may not be a very enjoyable exercise, but both the husband and the wife said this mock rehearsal gave them a peace of mind and an openness of communication they hadn’t experienced before they set their “house in order.” In their 30s, they took care of what many people leave until old age.
Parents can prevent heartaches for their families by planning ahead and taking care of the business of life.
More important, the Bible speaks of planning in this life and for the afterlife. The Old Testament prophet delivered a tough message from God to King Hezekiah, “Put your house in order, because you are going to die” (Isaiah 38:1, NIV). That crisp command brings into sharp focus the most vital aspect of life: preparing for life after death — eternity. Everything else should be secondary. Everyone someday will die.
Jesus Christ was the Master Realist when He urged people to prepare for death, which was certain to come. Do not worry, said the Lord, about the death of the body, but rather concern yourself with the eternal death of the soul.