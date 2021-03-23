Dr. Wallace:
I found out I was pregnant six months ago after I took a home pregnancy test. I did not go into the doctor’s office to confirm that I was pregnant; instead, I discussed everything over the telephone with a nurse who told me visiting the doctor’s office was unnecessary.
So far, everything’s been all right with me physically, but most of my doctor’s appointments are by telephone. Unfortunately, no one was allowed to come with me to the few in-person appointments I attended. This makes me very sad and worried since I’m heading down a path that makes me increasingly nervous.
— Recently Pregnant Teen,
via email
Recently Pregnant Teen: Certain COVID-19 safety precautions have changed the amount of joy and happiness that typically comes with pregnancy and the medical attention that is provided to the woman who is expecting.
This is unfortunate for all involved, but the current COVID-19 protocols in many states keep medical appointments of all types limited in many regards, including having other people attend the appointments.
However, you can have your parents, family members or other trusted adults — basically anyone you trust and who is looking out for your best interests — listen in to your telephone appointments on speakerphone. This can give you some comfort and support at this important time for you and your new baby.