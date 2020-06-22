From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I struggle with jealousy and I am feeling guilty about it. If I could understand it I might be able to overcome it. What do I need to do?
— J.S.
Dear J.S.: Discontent with our position and possessions often indicates a self-centered attitude which leads to intolerant, resentful, and even malicious feelings toward a real or imagined rival. Envy, jealousy, and covetousness are interrelated. We may covet the success, personality, material possessions, good looks, or position of another. Then, in order to compensate for a frustrated ego, we make unkind and destructive remarks and submerge ourselves in self-pity, anger, bitterness, and depression.
Recognizing it and admitting it takes courage and truth. Being convicted is the first step toward resolve. It pleases Jesus when we acknowledge our sin before Him. The Bible says, “Repent… that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come” (Acts 3:19).
There is nothing more healing than to take our minds off of ourselves and put them on others. “In lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself” (Philippians 2:3).
Others may appear to “have it all,” but everyone suffers to some extent in their lives.
There are many things that can hide behind a beautiful face, a sweet spirit, and talent. We think that they are those who are always accepted and treated special but often such people harbor pain of some kind. How wonderful when we can show love.
For those who are truly happy, they will bring joy to others. A beautiful spirit is apparent when we submit ourselves completely to God who is “able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work” (2 Corinthians 9:8).