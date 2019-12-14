Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old guy, and I’ve never been on a date. It didn’t really bother me until lately. I recently have found that it really hurts to go to a movie alone or see all the cards being exchanged on Valentine’s Day and never have anyone to give one to. I don’t know if my attitude is wrong or if it’s just my deep shyness that holds me back. It could be because I’m afraid to be turned down by a girl. I guess what I’m asking is this: How do I approach a female at my school without worrying that she might tell me to get lost?
— Anonymous,
Omaha, Nebraska
Dear Anonymous: First, you must understand that it is all right to be turned down for a date. This has happened to virtually everyone who has actually gone out on dates. Every guy (or girl), at one time or another, has been told, “Thanks, but no thanks.” But they have also heard, “Sure, I’ll go with you.” The key is to ask, and the best advice I can give you is to ask calmly and sincerely, with an element of common interest included wherever possible. Mention something the two of you have in common, and use that as part of the reason for getting together. You’ll feel more confident in asking if you have a topic to discuss so that your request for a date is less generic and awkward. I’m positive there are some females who would be thrilled to have your company for an afternoon. If you need to do some shopping to buy a family member a gift, you might invite a girl to meet you at the mall to assist you. Remember, some girls are sitting home right now waiting for someone like you to ask them out, even for a very casual get-together.
When approaching someone for a possible date, be meticulously clean, well groomed and neatly dressed. Wear a smile, and be very polite. And if the answer is yes, discuss the plans, arrive promptly for the date, and always be a gentleman.
Always remember that Hall of Fame baseball star Reggie Jackson holds the record for most career strikeouts as a batter, but he also hit 563 career home runs! He also hit 10 more in the World Series, including three in one game! Reggie is known for his home runs, not for his strikeouts, even though he struck out far more than he homered. In baseball and in life, one’s great achievements far overshadow temporary disappointments.
Dear Dr. Wallace: You recently mentioned some road rules for bicyclists, in particular that a bicyclist, when writing on the street, should always ride with the direction of the traffic flow.
As a child growing up in Chicago, I was taught the opposite by a teacher at my school. I was taught to ride facing the traffic flow so I could see what is going on better. Who is wrong? Do the police ticket bicycle riders who don’t obey traffic laws? They should!
— Cyclist, Seattle
Dear Cyclist: Your teacher was mistaken. Teaching students to ride a bicycle against the traffic flow was a serious error. Bicycle riders must always ride with the flow of traffic. Bicycle riders must also abide by most of the very same traffic laws as automobile drivers do. They must stop at all stop signs and lights, and ride their bicycle in a safe manner at all times.
When a bicycle rider is observed not following traffic laws, a ticket is indeed in order. But, fortunately for most cyclists, police officers often would prefer to explain the violation rather than issue a ticket so the rider understands the mistake and doesn’t do it again. This is especially true if the rider is a minor.