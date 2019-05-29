From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a Christian employed by a large corporation. I work more hours than others on my team, yet they are the ones being promoted and awarded. They brag about it as they slip out early for “happy hour” and taunt me because I do not follow them. While I have no intention of turning against my faith, is there a way to understand why this happens?
— B.M.
Dear B.M.: Answers are found to such dilemmas throughout Scripture, but perhaps most eloquently in David’s psalm: “I was envious of the boastful, when I saw the prosperity of the wicked. ... They are not in trouble as other men, nor are they plagued like other men. ... Behold, these are the ungodly, who are always at ease; they increase in riches. Surely I have cleansed my heart in vain. ... When I thought how to understand this, it was too painful for me — until I went into the sanctuary of God; then I understood their end. ... Oh, how they are brought to desolation, as in a moment! ... But it is good for me to draw near to God; I have put my trust in the Lord God” (Psalm 73).
God’s standards of justice are frequently at odds with our own, but His way is always right. Often He uses circumstances to teach us to handle future problems in a way that pleases Him. The Bible says that our thoughts are not His thoughts, and our ways are not His ways (Isaiah 55:8-9).
While things may seem unfair now, ultimately God’s justice will prevail. We must not fail, though, to use every opportunity to live a testimony before those who do not know Christ, because our witness may attract them to wanting to know about God’s truth.