From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I find it interesting that schools have little problem with teaching all religions of the world, including non-religion like atheism and agnosticism. What are the differences between these two non-religions?
— A.G.
Dear A.G.: Atheists say they do not believe in God at all, while an agnostic is not sure whether or not God exists. Skeptics attack the Bible and retreat in confusion, agnostics scoff at its teaching, but are unable to produce an intellectually honest refutation. Atheists have denied its validity, but must surrender to its historical accuracy and archaeological verification.
A distinguished anthropologist was once asked if he had ever found a tribe or group of people anywhere in the world that did not believe in God or in some type of higher power.
He admitted he had not. Though he claimed to be an atheist, he reluctantly said that belief in a divine power was universal.
Not only can we know that God exists, but everyone can have a personal relationship with Him. God has not left us to wander around guessing — God has shown Himself to us through His Son, Jesus Christ. He came to us in human flesh. He is the image of the invisible God (Colossians 1:15, 19). This was confirmed when Jesus Christ was raised from the dead by His Father in Heaven.
The privilege is ours to know Him as our Savior. Don’t miss the love of God by rejecting the sacrifice His Son made for us on the cross of Calvary. He has done everything necessary to remove the barriers between God and humanity. Those who believe in His Name have been given the right to become the children of God (John 1:12).