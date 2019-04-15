From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
America has been a land of plenty for much of its history and some believe our nation can never fall. Are we in danger of going the way of other great and powerful nations?
— S.C.
Dear S.C.: Fifteen hundred years ago the people of imperial Rome were living in luxury, ease, and prosperity. The Romans laughed at the rugged barbarians of the north. They had a far lower standard of living than the Romans did. They could not possibly conquer Rome — great imperial Rome. But they did. Those illiterate barbarians conquered rich and luxurious Rome because Rome had become morally and spiritually weak. The city fell almost without a fight.
Jesus spoke of the deceitfulness of riches and prosperity. When we possess riches, we may be deceived about our positions in life. We may tend to feel independent, to rely on and to trust in our own riches rather than in God. We may start to feel safe apart from God and forget that we may die at any moment.
While America has been the most generous nation on earth toward other countries, it is in such danger because of our pride. Our world will someday fall apart. A nation is only as good as its people and Christ is the only hope we have and the only security we have. Unless we turn from our sin and put our confidence and trust in God, we live in grave danger of falling prey just as Rome did.
Let’s place our dependence on Jesus Christ and ask Him to show us how to use the resources He has so graciously granted to further His kingdom and to live in a way that demonstrates our complete trust in Him. “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man ... (or) princes” (Psalm 118:8-9).