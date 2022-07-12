From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a youth leader and want to help kids understand the purpose of praising and worshiping the Lord and not just singing repetitious lyrics. I’m afraid that people today believe that music is the essence of worshiping the Lord.
– W.M.
Dear W.M.: Praising the Lord has become a cliché in many respects but it isn’t something we’re called to do just on Sunday morning. It’s a way of life—praising God no matter what we do or where we are. It’s relatively easy to sing for an hour in church, but it’s another matter to live day in and day out praising the Lord with our obedience.
The Bible does have a great deal to teach about worship—it’s first about obedience. When we are discouraged, “praise Him” (Psalm 42:5). Praise to God is the antidote for every trouble. When we praise Him, we’re worshiping Him by keeping our eyes on Him. Scripture speaks of praising the Lord continually.
The patriarchs praised the Lord throughout the generations. The prophets praised Him for deliverance. The apostles praised Christ in all of His glory, and the people praised the Messiah who came and is coming again. The praise did not flow only in times of victory, but also in times of imprisonment, in times of despair, and in the face of death.
One of the most compelling passages is about Jesus praising His Father in Heaven for revealing the truth to the people whose ears and hearts had been opened to the Gospel. He had been preaching this message to Jewish leaders, but they rejected His message and sought to kill Him. He rebuked them for scoffing at those who had received His Word with gladness (Matthew 11:25). Our lives should reflect the praise of the One who redeems lost souls. It should be demonstrated in our lives because this will be the grandeur of Heaven, praising Him eternally.