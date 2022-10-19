From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
People place too much faith in people in high positions. Why would we entrust politicians, entertainers or even religious leaders (many who are blatantly immoral) to determine what is good for the masses?
– E.F.
Dear E.F.: Politicians, sports figures, inventors and others from all walks of life come and go. While their names may continue in history, their impact is not always long lasting. Only one name is eternal and worthy of our praise and attention: the Name of the Lord God, Jesus Christ. The Prophet Daniel, who served the king of the dominant power in the world, declared: “Blessed be the name of God forever and ever, for wisdom and might are His” (Daniel 2:20). He did not declare the name King Nebuchadnezzar as the almighty one — only God. Isaiah, the prophet, also exalted Him as “the High and Lofty One Who inhabits eternity, whose name is Holy” (Isaiah 57:15).
No form of government has been able to establish righteousness, justice and peace. These come from God and without Him, there will never be lasting national prosperity or international peace. The strength of nations is not found in the names and personalities of men and women, but in God alone who is sovereign.
The moral structure in our country grew from Judeo-Christian roots. When those values are applied, they produce moral fruits. But if that structure disappears, the moral sentiment that shapes our nation’s goals will disappear with it. Our government is certainly going to fall like a rope of sand if unsupported by the moral fabric of God’s Word.
Our government needs prayer. Our leaders need prayer. Our schools and churches need prayer. Our families need prayer. We must be people of prayer and express thankfulness for the blood of Christ that purchased men for God from “every tribe and [language] and people and nation” (Revelation 5:9).
