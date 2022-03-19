From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My family is made up of high achievers and I’ve been raised to go after my goals and not let anything stand in the way of reaching them. My pastor says that people can be tricked by what society holds up as high achievement. Is this true?
– H.A.
Dear H.A.: Our idea of success and God’s are not necessarily the same. The psalmist presents a view of life that is the exact opposite of what the world around us promotes through advertising, social media, entertainment — even the lifestyles of the rich and famous. “Live for yourself,” the world proclaims. “Have a good time; indulge your senses; pursue every pleasure; strive for success.” And if you do, these voices add, “Then you’ll be happy and blessed.”
God calls us to another way — his way. The Bible says, “Blessed are those who keep [the Lord’s] testimonies, who seek him with the whole heart” (Psalm 119:2). Blessing, he says, comes only from following him. Every other way promises what it cannot deliver — and delivers exactly the opposite of what it promised. Some of the most miserable people are those who are highly successful in the eyes of the world. But down inside they are restless and spiritually empty.
Don’t fall into the world’s trap, following its self-indulgent goals and driven by its self-centered motives. It can happen without even being aware of it. Our job in life is not to be successful, but to be faithful. Regardless of our cleverness, our achievements and our gadgets and devices, we are spiritual paupers without God. Make sure Christ is first, and strive for the goal to live according to his word. This is how to know true contentment.