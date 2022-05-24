Dear Dr. Wallace:
My best friend took a hike with me this past weekend. We changed into some T-shirts and shorts to go on this hike. We tossed our jeans on my bed while we were gone.
When we came back, my friend took his jeans home with him, but somehow he dropped a pack of cigarettes he had in his pocket behind my bed! Well, my mother did some vacuuming on Saturday, and guess what happened? She found the smokes and accused me of smoking!
I don’t smoke, and they weren’t mine! How can I convince my mom to understand this? She says she’s going to ground me for two weeks.
— An innocent son,
via email
Dear An Innocent Son: You need to have your friend visit your house again and apologize to your mom for dropping his cigarettes in your home.
This may cause your mother to frown upon this particular friend from here, but it’s the price you will have to pay to get the truth explained to her. Also, be aware that if your mother knows your friend’s family, or others that do know his family, the word of his smoking may reach his home to his detriment — unless his family is already aware of his smoking habit.
Most parents would always prefer the truth to a lie, so you need to bring the truth to her if you wish to avoid being grounded.