From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

When I was a kid, I couldn’t understand why my parents longed for the “olden days.” I understand more the older I get. I just don’t like how the world is changing. Everyone wants what is new; I long for what was. Is this wrong?

— O.D.

Dear O.D.: Many changes have taken place in our world. In fact, it is no longer the same world; it is totally different. There are new generations — young people who have grown up in a new society and are challenged by new ideas. But it isn’t “entirely” new because every generation experiences change.

But one thing is certain. God has not changed, for He said, “I the Lord do not change” (Malachi. 3:6, ESV). This is an immeasurable comfort to the believer in times of change. God is unchanging in His compassion and care for the afflicted.

John Bunyan tells us, “Afflictions are governed by God, both as to time, number, nature, and measure. Our times, and our conditions in these times, are in the hand of God, yea, and so are our souls and bodies, to be kept and preserved from the evil while the rod of God is upon us.”

God is interested in, and concerned about, every aspect of our lives — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. The Bible makes it clear that nothing that concerns us is beneath His concern.

It would be impossible to list all of the Bible’s promises. Some estimate them to be anywhere from 8,000 to 30,000 promises of God.

For those who belong to Jesus Christ, we are told that “God is our refuge and our strength” (Psalm 46:1). Our God is in the arena of life. He goes with His people into the scene of difficulty and onto the platform of pain, not necessarily to deliver us from them, but to sustain us in the midst of them. This is a blessing from God.

