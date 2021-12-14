From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Our neighbors — an old couple — gave me a gift a couple of years ago and paid my way to a youth camp. It was a lot of fun and I met some new friends. I heard about God’s salvation and accepted Jesus, but now I’m not sure it stuck even though I am still serious about what I did. Should I be worried?
– T.B.
Dear T.B.: It’s amazing how quickly our feelings can change. One day we might be smiling because we were commended for a good deed. The next day we might be hurt because a friend said something unkind about us. Then before we know it, we’re back to feeling on top of the world after we experienced something successful.
It’s a good thing that when it comes to being saved, we don’t rely on our up-and-down feelings. Only the facts matter — the fact that Jesus died for our sins and rose again, and the fact that if we have given our lives to Him, He has promised to forgive us and save us. The Bible says, “God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life” (1 John 5:11-12).
God cannot lie. Our feelings will lie to us, and Satan might even use them to trick us into thinking God has left us all alone. But we must always remember what Jesus said about Satan: “There is no truth in him… he is a liar and the father of [lies]” (John 8:44).
How wonderful it is to know that our faith is based on God’s truth and not on our feelings. We need to stay close to Him, read His Word, and pray, asking Him to strengthen our faith that diminishes our doubt.