From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There are some people in my church that are hard to be around; they don’t treat me as a fellow Christian. Why must I accept their behavior when they do not accept mine?
— M.C.
Dear M.C.: Fellow Christians make up the family of God. We are to have supernatural love for one another. “He who does not love his brother abides in death” (1 John 3:14). It robs us of joy and contentment in all manner of living. It’s God who enables us to love others.
Many have memorized Philippians 4:13 but fail to read what comes before it. Paul said, “I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content... to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:11-13). We are to love our enemies; even those who persecute us (Matthew 5:11). This can come from those in the church, but our example of love in the face of ridicule demonstrates the love of Christ within. The greatest of human love is for other believers. Jesus said, “This is My commandment, that you love one another, as I have loved you” (John 15:12).
“Be an example to the believers in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity” (1 Timothy 4:12). We are to be model Christians and such obedience to Christ should become desire rather than duty. When we walk in obedience to God’s Word, He makes our desires His. “The desire of our soul is for Your name” (Isaiah 26:8).
The Bible says that we are to be subject one to another; we are to clothe ourselves with humility toward each other. We are to be “in honor, preferring one another.” We are to put others first, and ourselves last. This is the will of God.