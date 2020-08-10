From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I do love God but loving others is difficult for me, particularly when so many openly reject God’s truth. Why is it important to demonstrate love to people who behave this way?
— F.M.
Dear F.M.: To say we love God and care nothing for our fellow man is to deny God’s own word. Personal faith in Jesus Christ is what makes us able to reach out to others. It’s by His power that we become a testimony for Him.
A cartoon once depicted a man rowing a boat toward a golden shore labeled “Heaven.” All around him were people struggling in vain to reach the shore to safety, but he was heedless of their peril. He was singing, “I am bound for Heaven, hallelujah!”
This is not an adequate picture of the Christian life. When we have the Lord in our hearts He gives us peace with Him and peace with our fellow man. We will have a desire to proclaim His truth to them. This is our calling, to be His light in a dark world.
Visualize a triangle. At the highest point write “God.” At the two lower points write “You” and “Others.” In geometric form you have a visual diagram of our relationship with God and man. Our lives before accepting Christ as Savior is represented by a single dot of self-centeredness, but in salvation we now make contact with two worlds.
Truth flows from God to the believer and out to others who cross our paths. We become obedient channels of His truth, His light, and His love.
“Everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love. In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him” (1 John 4:7-9).