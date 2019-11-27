From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been told that it is against the Bible to be an organ donor because of the coming resurrection when our bodies will be raised to life again. Is it wrong to donate bodily organs to science after death, for instance, in the case of donating eyes, and how does one go about it?
— A.D.
Dear A.D.: People are given a choice to enter into a program to donate organs after death, for instance, when a driver’s license is renewed. It is a very loving act because it might give the gift of sight or even extend someone else’s life. There are many people who have settled this and have signed up for the organ donor program.
The Bible teaches that those who belong to Christ will be given new and perfect bodies by God in eternity. He is not dependent on the elements of our old bodies to accomplish this miracle.
While there are many things we can do in this life to reach out and help others, the greatest treasure we can give others is to lead them to the truth of eternal life through finding Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Organ transplants may delay death for a time, but it is important to remember that death comes to all. Salvation seals eternal life in Heaven with Him.
When Jesus died on the cross He gave the ultimate sacrifice — His very life. He shed His blood to pay for the sins of mankind. He took upon Himself our sin and our guilt. He offers us forgiveness, and new life to come. “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8, NIV). Life is brief, and no matter who we are, life will be over quickly.
The time to settle our eternal destiny is today.