Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have an oral report due in my history class, and I am terrified to speak in front of the class. Up to this point I have successfully avoided having to make any public speeches.
I spoke with my teacher and explained that due to my severe anxiety I cannot complete the assignment, but then she stated she would get back to me on whether I will get a grade of F if I don’t complete the oral report.
Can I go to my counselor and ask for an alternative assignment instead of being forced to accept a failing grade?
— Terrified of Public Speaking, via email
Dear Terrified: You may have a path out of this assignment if you have a note from your physician clearly stating that you have an anxiety disorder that prevents you from speaking publicly. However, it may be time for you to do your best to step up and try to overcome your fears of public speaking. Don’t forget nearly every other student feels the same way you do to some degree.
I can offer you here a few tips that can help you overcome your fear of public speaking, starting with what I feel is the most logical one: practice, practice, practice! Do this in your own home simply by standing up in your bedroom and carefully reading a few lines of your report. Do this over and over and over again so that you will be very familiar with both the material and the sound of your own voice reading the words aloud.
Be sure to do some deep breathing and exhale slowly so you focus on your material, not the audience in front of you. In fact, when you look up toward the audience you can look slightly over their heads at the wall in the back of the room so that you’re not distracted by any facial expressions other students may have.
Be sure you know your topic well and be organized with some index cards so that your material can easily be read and understood when you begin.
Another idea is to ask your teacher for the opportunity to practice your speech one time with only her in the room after class one day. This might really help you to get the ball rolling in a positive direction.
I feel you can indeed do this oral report, and I know you’ll feel simply wonderful once you finish and find out that it was not as difficult as you perhaps first thought it would be.