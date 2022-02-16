From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do many Christians claim that their religion is the only way? Does Jesus really demand that people be narrow-minded and intolerant?
– N.W.
Dear N.W.: Jesus said, “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction… narrow is the gate… which leads to life” (Matthew 7:13-14). To follow the narrow way is to follow the way of the cross of Christ.
It is unimaginable that anyone would want to board an airplane knowing the pilot would be tolerant of anything that could bring disaster to the passengers. Just one single error by a pilot going through a storm — one flash of broad mindedness — could cause the death of hundreds.
Once on a flight from Korea to Japan, a plane flew through a rough snowstorm. The visibility was nearly zero as the plane approached the runway. The pilot had to make an instrument landing. A controller in the tower talked the pilot in safely and the crew and passengers were glad the pilot and controller hadn’t been broad-minded.
When it comes time for life to end on Earth, each person should want to know that they’ve followed the narrow way — the only way to be welcomed into heaven by following Jesus Christ.
Jesus left the glory of heaven, took on Himself the form of man, and died a shameful death on a cruel cross to purchase our redemption. With the love that was His, He could not be broad-minded about a world held captive by sin. He could not be intolerant about man’s indifference toward Him. Jesus said, “He who is not with me is against me” (Matthew 12:30). The broad, wide, easy, popular way leads to death and destruction. Only the way of the cross leads home.