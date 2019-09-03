From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am studying biology and learning about impurities in the blood. What does the Bible say about impurity?
— I.I.
Dear I.I.: The Bible says that the body has been corrupted by sin and only the shed blood of Jesus Christ can cleanse us. Our minds have also been corrupted. In God’s eyes, impurity is one of the most revolting sins, because it twists and distorts one of God’s most precious gifts: human love. Impurity drags this gift down to the level of the beast.
Yet impurity — surrounding us as it does in the form of filthy stories, suggestive remarks and open vulgarity; in magazines, on television, in the movies and through the internet — has a better press agent than purity. Purity is considered smug, but impurity is considered smart — and the consequences of this vicious sin are played down. Satan fails to speak of the remorse, the futility, the loneliness, and the spiritual devastation that go hand in hand with immorality.
Christ can do only one thing with the sin of impurity — and every other sin — and that is to condemn it. But He also forgives it when we confess and turn from it. He cleanses us and gives us victory over sin. Jesus told the immoral woman to leave her life of sin and sin no more (John 8:11). He says that to us as well — and He never told anyone to do something without giving them power to do it.
The Bible says, “But immorality or any impurity or greed must not even be named among you” (Ephesians 5:3, NASB).
We must pray and ask the Father in Heaven to give us strength to turn away from sexual immorality and to give us the wisdom and discernment in our interactions with other people, so that we do not fall into temptation.
When we belong to Christ, He will give power over sin if we are obedient to His Word.