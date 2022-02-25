From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean when people say that God is our omnipotent helper, and is the Holy Spirit the same as God?
– G.H.
Dear G.H.: The Bible tells us that God is omnipotent. That means that he has all power. The Bible tells us that he is omnipresent. That means that he is everywhere at the same time. The Bible tells us that he is omniscient. That means that he has all knowledge. He knows everything that we do — he watches us.
God the Holy Spirit is equal with the Son and with the Father in every respect. The Bible teaches that he is coequal with God the Father and coequal with God the Son. The Bible also teaches that the Holy Spirit is a person. He is never to be referred to as “it.” He is not just an agent; he is not just an influence. He is a mighty person, the Holy Spirit of God.
“His eye is on the sparrow,” and if God the Spirit is watching the sparrow, how much more he is watching us every moment. He sees the thoughts and intents of our hearts. He delves into our minds, into the things we think, into the intents of our souls. He knows all about us. He knows everything. The Bible says that everything we do he writes down in a book, and someday it shall be brought out as evidence at the great judgment of God.
The Bible also teaches that the Holy Spirit is eternal. The Bible tells us that he is holy. He is referred to in the New Testament alone one hundred times as the Holy Spirit — absolute holiness, absolute purity, absolute righteousness.
Only the Holy Spirit can subdue our old nature and overcome it with God’s amazing love.