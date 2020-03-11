From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friends have recently been stripped of their wealth and prestige because of bad decisions they’ve made. They say they feel completely alone in the world. How can I help them realize God’s love?
— C.L.
Dear C.L.: Those who focus all attention on financial gain, business and social prestige — any affection on the wrong thing or person — often experience devastating loneliness when such things are taken away. Individuals can be stripped of worldly power and possessions from which they found their only meaning to life. In that moment, the Holy Spirit may cause the spiritual bandages to fall from their eyes helping them to see clearly for the first time their greater need. God is the only source of real power and the only enduring fountainhead of love and companionship.
People respond differently to these crises depending on temperament, emotional balance, environment and lifestyle. But regardless, it is a jolt in life. When former values have been swept away, when great disappointment has been experienced, when one has lost the sense of power through material possessions, feeling alone is common.
The most important thing anyone can do for those in despair is to point them to the Lord Jesus Christ. Only the Holy Spirit can give us peace in the midst of the storms of restlessness and despair. Often when people come to the end of themselves — and doing life their way — are they ready to hear God’s Word. The very goodness of God leads people to repentance and salvation from the One who owns everything and possesses all power in Heaven and on earth. God calls His people to be faithful in pointing others to Him. This is the only way to eternal joy and happiness.