From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Hope seems at an all-time low. Now more than ever, Americans are being confronted with the ideas of socialism within our borders. How can anyone bring about change that will create a more peaceful world and renew our hope for a brighter future?
— H.P.
Dear H.P.: No one belonging to the human race is capable of bringing any kind of lasting peace to the world. The flaw in human nature is too great; humanity’s lofty ideas at best fall short. Socialist ideals will not bring hope and peace. History gives account to the social order called communism that emerged as one of the most powerful ideologies of all time. It challenged every concept man had ever held and threatened the whole world. Only one man that is not of this world can bring hope for a better future.
While some countries have won freedom from bondage, others are in danger of exchanging freedom for bondage.
We have seen freedom of speech give license to spewing hate, tolerance skewing right and wrong. Some freedom-lovers value laws based on moral standards while others fight for laws that uphold the debasement of immorality. Some want to change what God has defined as evil and define it as good. Change can be good; it can also be very bad. Some harness freedom and open the floodgates of chaos.
Who is the Man of hope that brings true freedom? His name is Jesus Christ. Hope rests in Him alone, and He is going to return to Earth someday in judgment. No government can prevent it, no individual can escape it, and those who refuse to embrace its reality will never change its certainty. Mankind may not be looking for Him, but all mankind will come face-to-face with the One who desires every soul to come to Him; salvation is found in no one else (see Acts 4:12).