From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does the Bible say that God’s name is eternal?
— E.V.
Dear E.V.: Only one name is eternal and worthy of our praise and attention: the Name of the Lord God, Jesus Christ. The names of politicians, sports figures, inventors, and others from all walks of life come and go. While their names may continue in history, their impact is not lasting. The Prophet Daniel, who served the king of the dominant power in the world, declared, “Blessed be the name of God forever and ever, for wisdom and might are His” (Daniel 2:20).
He did not declare the name King Nebuchadnezzar as the almighty one, only God. Isaiah, the prophet, also exalted Him as “the High and Lofty One Who inhabits eternity, whose name is Holy” (Isaiah 57:15).
The strength of nations is not found in the names and personalities of men and women, but in God alone who is sovereign. No form of government has been able to establish righteousness, justice, and peace, the three elements without which we can never have continued national prosperity or international peace.
Our government is certainly going to fall like a rope of sand if unsupported by the moral fabric of God’s Word. The moral structure in our country grew from Judeo-Christian roots. When those values are applied, they produce moral fruits. But if that structure disappears, the moral sentiment that shapes our nation’s goals will disappear with it.
Our government needs prayer. Our leaders need prayer. Our schools need prayer. Our families need prayer. We must be people of prayer and express thankfulness for the blood of Christ that purchased men for God from “every tribe and tongue and people and nation” (Revelation 5:9).