From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
A college course recently required students to read a book about the drama of celebrity, and while it was celebrated, the book also exposed the deception of celebrities being other than what they claim. It’s been said that people cannot make themselves celebrities; their worshipers do that. There’s a lot of truth in that thought, but I wonder if many people think of it this way?
– C.D.
Dear C.D.: Society worships things: status, fame, popularity, money, security and success. Sports figures, inventors, politicians and entertainers have always been looked up to. They come from all walks of life, but they also come and go. A name found in headline news for a few years will likely fade over time. While their names may continue in history, their impact is not lasting.
Only one name is eternal and worthy of our praise and attention: the Name of the Lord God, Jesus Christ. The Prophet Daniel, who served the king of the dominant power in the world, declared, “Blessed be the name of God forever and ever, for wisdom and might are His” (Daniel 2:20). He did not declare the name King Nebuchadnezzar as the almighty one, only God. Isaiah, the prophet, also exalted Him as “the High and Lofty One who inhabits eternity, whose name is Holy” (Isaiah 57:15).
No one has been able to establish righteousness, justice and peace that brings happiness. Strength is not found in the names and personalities of men and women, but in God alone who is sovereign. There is no limit to His power. There is no limit to His love. There is no limit to His mercy. Call out to God in the mighty Name of His Son who is above all.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Those of several faiths began arriving before dawn Wednesday to receive ashes on their foreheads during a drive through Ash Wednesday observance that began at 6 a.m. at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church.
Students at Frederica Academy had the chance this week to learn about jazz and blues music from someone who has toured around the world and performed for audiences big and small.
No child should have to shoot hoops with an imaginary basket, or at least that’s what a crew of Glynn County firefighters thought last week.
After the first five years on the job, 32-year Brunswick Public Works employee Gerald Buggs knew he was going to ride it out to retirement.
The executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority announced Tuesday his plan to retire from the position.
The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration discussed the move into its new offices at Tuesday’s meeting.
Over the years, I have helped hundreds and hundreds of people buy l… Read moreMoney Talks: Land lovers - Factors to consider when buying property
Frederica’s Academy’s Mary Ford Fitzjurls has donned No. 10 jersey … Read moreGame Changers: Mary Ford Fitzjurls
Wedding planning can be extremely stressful and time consuming. Eve… Read moreLiving Well: Medical spa treatments offer options for brides
When you start your own farm, it gives people certain ideas, says A… Read moreThe Dish: Freshness reigns at Farm 99
Like an artist with a brush, Brittany Gault expertly wielded her cu… Read moreSpring Fling
Living well, looking good, feeling great. All fantastic goals, but … Read moreInside out: Eating well to feel good