From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There are so many books offering tips on how to make money, how to lose weight, how to raise children, how to be successful, and how to get along with people. It’s hard to know what author to believe. Is there a standard which can be depended on to give good advice and accurate information and answers to questions about ourselves and our lives?
— B.W.
Dear B.W.: One of our U.S. presidents of the 20th century was asked a similar question, and Ronald Reagan said: “The answer to all of life’s problems can be found in the Bible, if people would only read it.” He’s right because every problem known to mankind has a spiritual origin.
People don’t need to frantically search for answers to life’s problems and challenges by buying the latest best-selling “how to” book. The Book of all books may already be in your home. The Bible is God’s book and, unlike the books of men, it doesn’t change or get out of date. The same problems that have plagued past generations are still present today because people refuse to humble themselves before the all-knowing God who desires to meet our needs and guide our steps.
Many people claim that they just don’t have time to read the Bible. Be honest and ask how much time is spent daily on Facebook or other social media sites? How much time is spent watching television or going to ball games? Surely some of that time can be allocated to seeking God’s wisdom. The Bible says that He is “Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, (and) Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6).
People can scramble around consulting with psychologists and other experts in many fields, but the one book that will bring hope and wisdom to our lives is the Holy Bible — God’s standard of truth.