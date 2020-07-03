From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some say that God is truth. What exactly does that mean?
– T.S.
Dear T.S.: Jesus said, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).
Why did He say this? Because He also said, “I am… the truth” (John 14:6). What a marvelous statement this is. Scripture warns that many will come claiming to have the truth but only Jesus Christ is Truth.
Jesus told the truth about sin. “For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts…. All these evil things come from within and defile a man” (Mark 7:21-23).
Jesus told the truth about love. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
Jesus told the truth about judgment. “He who rejects Me… the word that I have spoken will judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). He warned people to flee the wrath to come. If we believe a warning and act on it, it can save our lives.
Judgment’s coming and Jesus has given us ample warning, but some don’t believe. Many people rest on the fact that they’re liked by others, that they do good deeds, and that they have contributed to society. But it doesn’t change the fact that mankind must repent of sin and receive Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord.
Jesus told the truth about repentance. The word repentance means change – to change our minds, to change our way of living.
He said, “Unless you repent you will all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3). But we can’t do that on our own. Only God can help us.
Jesus told the truth about salvation. “For the Son of Man has come to seek and save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10).