From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Since the turn of the century it seems that we as a people have digressed. Governments and the United Nations haven’t made much progress. Why doesn’t Jesus help us know peace worldwide?
— H.D.
Dear H.D.: The human race continues its futile search for peace in all the wrong places, putting its hope in governments and religions. This is what the Bible says concerning mankind’s futility: “The way of peace they have not known” (Romans 3:17).
Today there is little personal, domestic, social, economic, or political peace anywhere. Why? Mankind has within it the seeds of suspicion, violence, hatred, and destruction. People cry for peace but it evades them because they will not humble themselves before Almighty God.
While it is important to keep working toward peace with others, the greater need is for peace with God. But because the human heart is full of sin, peace will not come to the world until Christ returns. Jesus said, “Do you suppose that I came to give peace on earth? I tell you, not at all, but rather division” (Luke 12:51). Jesus was not saying that He prevented peace; He was giving fair warning that His message would divide people. After all, who likes to be told they’re sinners who must repent?
If the United Nations could bring lasting peace, man could say to God, “We don’t need You anymore. We have accomplished peace and have organized humanity in righteousness.” All of these schemes are patchwork remedies that a sick and dying world uses while waiting for God’s return.
God does not mince words. But He also does not warn us of our sin without offering us the remedy. We can have peace in our hearts in the midst of domestic turmoil, national crises and worldwide terror because He said, “In Me you may have peace” (John 16:33).