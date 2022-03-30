From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is wrong with reading a horoscope or consulting a fortuneteller? Sometimes it is right and can help a person avoid a bad situation.
– F.T.
Dear F.T.: It is wise to be cautious about those who claim to have supernatural abilities to predict the future precisely. At best, such schemes are mere guesswork; at worse, they may be involved in dangerous occult practices. The Bible clearly warns against such things (Deuteronomy 18:9-13). The question, “Who knows what a day may hold?” can be answered by God alone. Only He knows the future.
But we can certainly learn a great deal about the future from the Bible. Over and over through the ages of time, God sent his prophets to the people to warn them of things to come. Rather than be fascinated by man’s predictions that fall short, be fascinated about what God has done — and is doing — in the world. Explore the great truths of Scripture, for when we delve into the book of wisdom and ask the Lord to open its truth, he will.
The greatest discovery we can ever make in life is not someone’s prediction, but the reality that God loves us and desires that every soul come to salvation in Jesus Christ. For those who repent of sin and trust him as Savior, they learn to trust the future to Christ — it is in his hand. We may not know what is in store for us on Earth, but we can find peace in knowing that eternity for those who believe Christ will be glorious. If God is for us, who can be against us? (Romans 8:31). Live on Earth with eternity in view and the hope of eternity will guide your steps on Earth.