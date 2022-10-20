From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have always gone to church but in recent months, I’ve been fascinated by those who predict the future and it has drawn me in. I find that I worship better by studying this phenomenon. Is there any danger in this?
– P.F.
Dear P.F.: Only God knows the future, and it is dangerous for people to get involved in any scheme or teaching which claims to have accurate knowledge of the future (those who claim to have supernatural abilities to predict the future precisely). At best, such schemes are mere guesswork; at worst, they may be involved in dangerous occult practices. The Bible clearly warns against such things (Deuteronomy 18:9-13).
It is wise to honestly critique why a person is interested in wanting to predict the future. Choosing fascinations over reality can be harmful. The greatest discovery mankind can ever make in life is not some supposed “truth” about the future, but the joy of peace with God. God loves His creation and wants each man, woman and child to come to know Him in a personal way, for this leads to the only future worth living for — to know Christ.
We may not know everything God has in store for us, but when we have the assurance that we belong to Him and He cares about our future, it brings peace to our hearts. God is the only One who is in ultimate control and because of this truth, and for those who know beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is absolute, we need not fear the future.
The Bible says, “If God is for us, who can be against us? ... For I am [convinced] that neither… [the] present nor things to come… shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:31, 38–39).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
One of the things the people who congregate in the village on St. Simons can look forward to twice a year are the days the sun sets between the towers of the Sidney Lanier Bridge as it's viewed from the pier.
For fans of all things spooky, October doesn’t last nearly long enough.
One thing was decidedly missing from Tuesday’s ceremony that recognized three firefighters who distinguished themselves above and beyond: hubris.
The roar of overhead engines rattled the rafters of Jack and Kay Candler’s Sea Palms home on St. Simons Island late Sunday afternoon, throwing a wrench in the serenity of their pristine marsh view.
It was fortunate for the crowd gathered Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a Wright Square restoration project that Brunswick caught a break from the area’s typical heat and humidity.
United Way of Coastal Georgia invites the community to come out this Saturday for the sixth annual Kickball for a Cause.