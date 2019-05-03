From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do Christians talk about having Christ in their hearts when the heart is just another organ of the body?
— I.W.
Dear I.W.: The word heart is used in different ways all through Scripture. The Bible says that man looks on the outward appearance but God looks at the heart (1 Samuel 16:7). When God looks at man He doesn’t look at the color of his skin or what kind of house he lives in. He doesn’t consider his social position. The Bible says simply that God looks upon the heart to see what we are on the inside — the thoughts, motives and intents of the heart. God is truly the only One who can know us inside and out.
The Bible speaks of the heart that is full of evil imaginations. It tells us that our hearts are deceitful and wicked (Jeremiah 17:9). Jesus said in Matthew 15:8 that our hearts are far from Him. The Bible says that our hearts are dark (Romans 1:21) and rebellious (Jeremiah 5:23). God’s Word also informs us that our hearts can become hardened.
That’s the bad news. Now here is the good news. God know our hearts and searches our hearts. When we open our hearts to Him, and read His Word, He reveals His heart to us. Christ revealed His heart to us on the cross when He shed His blood to cleanse mankind from the stain and destruction of sin that has darkened the hearts of people. His pure heart, His perfect heart, His glorious heart, His loving heart, His tender heart, His compassionate heart, calls out to us today.
None of us can understand the depth of His love for us. But we do know this: His heart was broken for us and He wants all people to come to Him, repent of sin, and receive Him into their hearts. “The preparations of the heart in man ... is from the Lord” (Proverbs 16:1, KJV). Do not walk away from this glorious truth.