From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does God sit in the heavens and watch the demise of the world He created? It seems He could do something to straighten up this messed-up planet.
– M.W.
Dear M.W.: A lot is said about recycling, reconstruction and reshaping. We tear down old buildings and raise new ones. Millions of dollars are spent every year on health spas, resorts and exotic cosmetics — all by people hoping to reshape their faces or renew their bodies.
In like manner, people frantically pursue all sorts of “promise cures” for the renewal of their inner lives. Some people hunt for renewal at the psychiatrist’s office. Others search for spiritual renewal in exotic religions or processes of inward meditation that eventually come to a dead-end. Why? Simply because man cannot renew himself. God created us. Only God can re-create us. Only God can give us the new birth we search for.
Governments may be elected or may topple. Military machines may advance and retreat. Men may explore outer space or probe the ocean depths. These events are part of the grand plan for humans on this planet. But the central theme of the universe is the purpose and destiny of every individual important in the eyes of God. This is why He did not stand with His arms folded (as it were) and simply watch the human race wallow in misery and destruction. He “came down from Heaven” in the Person of Jesus Christ the Lord to save lost souls steeped in sin.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). This life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ — responding to the Gospel and receiving His salvation — is the beginning of a whole new path in life under His loving control.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Brunswick residents — most representatives of neighborhood planning assemblies — left a forum with city officials and the leadership of The Well dissatisfied Wednesday afternoon.
Steam and smoke will no longer pump out of the industrial operation that greets motorists at the mainland entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Work on a tiny home village in Brunswick is nearly complete on all the amenities such as laundry room, classrooms, clinic and post office.
Officials with Pinova in Brunswick announced this morning that the plant will permanently close in the wake of the massive fire that burned for hours there on April 15.
A recent donation to Glynn County Schools will ensure more students have access to hot meals this school year while raising awareness about the importance of student nutrition.
Glynn County Schools has been awarded more than $10,000 in Opportunity Grants provided through the Georgia Department of Education.
For years, the island of St. Simons has haunted me in the best of w… Read moreDue South: New novel shares St. Simons mystery
Sometimes I wonder what it would be like to be a native man on the … Read moreNature Connection: Why Wander ?
Working as a full-time artist for almost seven years now, I have fo… Read moreBy Design: Love of color — An artist's viewpoint
Good oral health allows us to enjoy many of the things about being … Read moreLiving Well- Dentistry: Healthcare that works for all ages
During your working years, you generally know how much money you’re… Read moreMoney Talks: What goes into a retirement ‘paycheck’?
In the Golden Isles, the number one activity is golf. But the surfi… Read moreGame Changers: Surfing the Golden Isles