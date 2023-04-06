From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It is gut wrenching to watch politicians deceive with their messages of peace and love of mankind when their attitudes are inhumane and filled with hate. Is there no one who can resolve this conflict and bring mankind to the understanding that love and peace have to begin in the heart and mind?
– P.L.
Dear P.L.: Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (Matthew 5:9). The desire for peace is universal. But simply telling people to stop fighting and love each other isn’t the solution for the tension, discord and violence that exist around the globe. Diplomats and leaders have tried to do this for centuries, yet world history is filled with wars and conflicts.
The problem comes from within the human heart; by nature, we are selfish and greedy, and leaders aren’t exempt from these sins. As the Bible says, “What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you?” (James 4:1, NIV). Even when we want peace, it often eludes us because of our greed or anger or jealousy.
Only God can change the human heart, and that is why our greatest need is spiritual renewal — the transformation of human nature. Mankind cannot help that it is natural to respond to the lewd, the salacious and the vile. People will have difficulty doing otherwise until they are born again — transformed — with hearts emptied of greed and hate, replaced with grace and humility — gifts bestowed by the Lord Jesus. Pray today for our world and its leaders to recognize the peace that only comes from God. It is given to those whose hearts are turned in obedience to the Prince of Peace.
